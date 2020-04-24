NFL Draft Profile: Jalen Hurts is a born leader

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6124919" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13's David Nuno spoke with Hurts' agent Nicole Lynn on her clients, social distancing, and what makes Hurts a star.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Jalen Hurts has won at every level, and this weekend, he will be presented with his next test.His DNA makes him a perfect fit for the NFL franchise: he's a coach's kid, a leader and a winner. Hurts helped put Channelview on the map and has done it at every level."I think the biggest thing with playing the quarterback position, winning ball games and having success is having an impact on the guys around you," said Hurts. "Be a positive influence in the locker room, [and] be a positive influence on the field."Averion Hurts, Sr. is Jalen's dad and a household name in the Channelview area. His journey as a coach has helped Jalen mature."All of those teams, all of those guys, I was always around them," said Hurts. "I saw good habits, good characteristics and I saw the bad ones as well. I think being around those guys as a young kid, it allowed me to learn right from wrong."We don't know where Hurts will go in the draft, but the NFL is his next challenge."I played high school ball, middle school ball, little league ball and college ball. So, the NFL is next up, and I am looking forward to it."