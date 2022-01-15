Social media stars Jake Paul and Logan Paul headed to buzzy Houston nightclub for one-night event

HOUSTON, Texas -- Very few social media stars shine brighter - for better or worse - than Jake Paul and his brother Logan. Are they stars? Boxers? Are they both?
Houstonians can ponder these questions, and maybe even ask the duo, when they visit the Bayou City tonight Saturday, Jan 15. The Paul brothers will hit booming Midtown nightclub Clé for a special night dubbed "King of the Ring" hosted by the Pauls and Baby J.
In a competitive, head-to-head theme (and one sure to run up those credit cards), patrons will compete with one another to see who will purchase the most bottles throughout the night to claim the King of the Ring title. Clé owners are rumored to have a custom title belt for the winner of the event.
Continue reading post from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
