Amber Alert: Midlothian girl and baby reportedly taken in north Texas, authorities say

Be on the lookout for 12-year-old Jada Welch and 7-month-old Tristan Welch, as well as an adult, Alethia Tyson, 35.

What is an Amber Alert and what has to happen in order for one to be issued? Click play to learn more.

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (KTRK) -- Your cell phone should have went off with the latest Texas Amber Alert on Friday afternoon.

The alert concerns two children taken in north Texas: 12-year-old Jada Welch and 7-month-old Tristan Welch.

The video above is on the steps taken in issuing an Amber Alert.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety bulletin, they were last seen in the 1000 block of McAda Drive in Midlothian, which is about 25 miles southwest of Dallas, at about 12:05 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Authorities believe they may be with 35-year-old Alethia Tyson, according to the bulletin. The original alert sent to phones also names Scott Welch as a suspect accused of taking the kids, though, the bulletin doesn't mention or describe him.

Authorities are looking for Jada Welch, top left, and Tristan Welch, bottom left, who were taken from Midlothian, Texas. They may be with Alethia Tyson, right. Ellis Co. Sheriff's Office via Texas DPS

Jada is a white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 100 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Tristan is a white male, with unknown height, about 18 pounds, with a bald head and blue eyes.

Tyson is a white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 160 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Law enforcement officials did not know what they were last seen wearing. They also did not mention the woman's relationship to the children.

Anyone who may have seen them is urged to call the Ellis County Sheriff's Office at 972-937-6060.