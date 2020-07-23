Man shot in Deer Park Jack in the Box drive-thru, shooter steals his car

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for a shooter who stole a man's car after wounding him in a fast food restaurant drive-thru Wednesday night.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. at the Jack in the Box on Center near Highway 225.

Officers found the man had been shot but his car was missing, according to Deer Park police.

There was no word on the 39-year-old man's injuries Thursday.

Officers talked to witnesses and restaurant employees to attempt to locate the shooter and the victim's car. There's no word on a description of the person police are looking for.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
deer parkgun violenceshootingfast food restaurantman shot
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical Depression No. 8 moving west-northwest in the Gulf
Approaching Gulf storm may be 'trial run,' Jeff Lindner says
Deputies say to not approach man wanted in Magnolia murder
McConnell set to unveil $1T COVID-19 rescue package | LIVE
Today is our last quiet day before the impacts of TD8
Poll: 3 in 4 Americans back requiring wearing masks
New help comes for Fort Bend County small businesses
Show More
Judge orders Michael Cohen to be released from prison
Trae Tha Truth donating sales to Vanessa Guillen's family
Celebrate the Astros' return with these food and drink specials
4-year-old hit by car in the Katy area
New name chosen for local road titled for Confederate general
More TOP STORIES News