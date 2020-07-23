Man shot in Deer Park Jack in the Box drive-thru, shooter steals his car

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for a shooter who stole a man's car after wounding him in a fast food restaurant drive-thru Wednesday night.It happened around 10:30 p.m. at the Jack in the Box on Center near Highway 225.Officers found the man had been shot but his car was missing, according to Deer Park police.There was no word on the 39-year-old man's injuries Thursday.Officers talked to witnesses and restaurant employees to attempt to locate the shooter and the victim's car. There's no word on a description of the person police are looking for.