Home destroyed by massive fire in Jacinto City as family gathered together for holiday

Two grandparents, two other adults, and four to five children under the age of 10 were all able to escape unharmed. Relatives believe a propane tank sparked the fire.

JACINTO CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A family that gathered together for the holiday in Jacinto City escaped a house fire that sparked just as they were going to sleep.

Video from the home on Jennifer Lane showed large flames shooting up from the roof.

Firefighters arrived at the home around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The family members were all gathered at the grandparents' home for Thanksgiving. The two grandparents, two other adults, and four to five children under the age of 10 were all home.

The family told ABC13 they were getting ready for bed when they heard some kind of explosion.

"We were just waiting for the last person to come home from their shift. Everybody was ready to go to sleep. Everybody went to shower up and lay down. And that's when we heard a big explosion," Edgar Guerrero said. "All the lights turned off. We were ready to go to sleep, and we heard an explosion. And that was about it."

Fortunately, the entire family, including the children, were able to escape. No injuries were reported.

As of Tuesday morning, the family dog was missing. Family members told ABC13 they are confident the dog escaped before the fire got too intense.

Relatives believe a propane tank that was stored on the back porch sparked the fire.