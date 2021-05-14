Houstonians concerned for family caught in Israel-Palestine conflict

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As rockets fly back and forth between the Gaza Strip and Israel, some Houstonians are nervously watching with family living on both sides."My immediate concern is the safety of everyone," said Yosef Levenstein, who has family living in Israel.Palestinian-American Mohammed Nabulsi also has family caught in the conflict."My family is on edge," said Nabulsi. "They're feeling under threat, but this threat isn't new."It's the fourth round of major conflict between Israel and Hamas since 2008. So far, in Gaza, more than 100 people have been killed with nearly 1,000 hurt, including women and children. In Israel, seven have been killed with more than 500 people hurt."It's an uneasy situation. Everyone is worried about the next raid going into their homes. They're worried about getting caught up in crossfire and worried about bombs being dropped on their heads," said Nabulsi.Consul General of Israel to the Southwest, Gilad Katz's, wife is currently in Israel. He talked with her while she was escaping to a bomb shelter."For the last five nights she had to run to a shelter. During one of my phone calls, as we were speaking, she had to hang up because she had 30 seconds to get to a shelter. I find myself with my cell phone, in my ear, and I'm just waiting for her to text me. It took her a minute to text me back, but, everything was fine," Katz said.As the fighting continues, fear grows that Israel's military will launch a ground invasion into the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, in Houston, families are concerned for their loved ones there."There's a concern of it spiraling out of control and becoming a broader conflict," Levenstein said.