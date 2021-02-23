IRS

IRS giving Texans until June to file taxes following winter storm

Texans, if you haven't filed your taxes the IRS is giving you a break and extending its deadline.

Due to last week's winter storm, the IRS says Texans now have until June 15, 2021 to file their taxes.

"Following the recent disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency [FEMA], the IRS is providing this relief to the entire state of Texas," the IRS wrote on its website.

This covers individual and business tax returns. People and businesses can also claim storm damages on their tax returns. In order to do that, you have to write the FEMA disaster declaration number, which is 4586, on any return claiming a loss.

For more information, visit the IRS website or its disaster relief page for details on returns, payments, and tax-related actions qualifiying for the additional time.

