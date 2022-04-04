Athlete dies while participating in swimming portion of Ironman 70.3 in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An athlete who competed in the Ironman 70.3 Texas in Galveston on Sunday died after participating in the swimming portion of the triathlon, the organization said in a Facebook post.

The athlete was in need of medical attention during the 1.2-mile, one-loop saltwater swim along the Gulf Coast, according to organizers. Safety personnel assisted the athlete until they were taken to a nearby hospital where they died.

"We share our greatest sympathies with the family and friends of the athlete and will continue to offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time. We thank the swim safety personnel and first responders who worked quickly to provide the athlete with medical support," the Facebook post read.

The triathlon consists of the swim as well as a 56-mile, one-loop bike course along the coast before a 13.1 mile, four-loop run through Moody Gardens and Offatts Bayou.

