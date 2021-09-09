international space station

Smoke alarms sound at International Space Station

EMBED <>More Videos

Spacewalk planned at International Space Station despite smoke alarm

MOSCOW -- Smoke alarms went off at the Russian segment of the International Space Station in the early hours of Thursday, and the crew reported noticing smoke and the smell of burnt plastic.

Russia's space agency Roscosmos said the incident took place in the Russian-built Zvezda module and occurred as the station's batteries were being recharged.

RELATED: Spacewalking astronauts tackle more solar panel advance work

According to Roscosmos, the crew activated air filters and returned to their "night rest" once the air quality was back to normal. The crew will proceed with a space walk Thursday as planned, the agency noted.

The space station is currently operated by NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hei, Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur; Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov of Russia's Roscosmos; Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Akihiko Hoshide, and European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet.

Novitsky and Dubrov are scheduled to carry out a six-hour-long space walk on Thursday to continue integrating the Russian-built Nauka science lab that docked with the space station in July. Shortly after docking, the lab briefly knocked the orbital outpost out of position by accidentally firing its engines - an incident Russian space officials blamed on a software failure.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencefloridanasarussiajapansmoke alarmu.s. & worldspaceinternational space stationjohnson space centerkennedy space center
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION
Boeing test flight to International Space Station scrubbed
Jeff Bezos' foundation gifts Space Center Houston with $1M grant
Dragon cargo ship heads home from International Space Station
Astronauts perform 3rd spacewalk this month
TOP STORIES
"94L" to bring soaking rains to Southeast Texas
Capital murder suspect walks free after posting bond, records show
Thieves stole trailer full of clothes from nonprofit, director says
Dog who fell 20-feet off overpass suffered broken bones, rescuers say
Peeping Tom suspect shot to death outside north Houston home
Houston police investigating body found in SW Houston
Driver crashes into NW Houston Halloween store
Show More
Sct'd storms Sunday as tropical moisture streams in
La Porte woman reported missing for more than a week, police say
4 hurt in crash involving Harris Co. Pct. 4 deputy constable cruiser
2 dead, 1 hurt in NE Houston murder-suicide
Driver killed in crash with parked car on north Houston street
More TOP STORIES News