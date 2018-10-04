Intern for Sheila Jackson Lee arrested, accused of 'doxing'

WASHINGTON (KTRK) --An intern for Houston Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee is headed to court. He allegedly stole and posted personal information about Republican senators during testimony last week surrounding Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
Capitol police arrested 27-year-old Jackson Cosko Wednesday.
He's charged with five federal offenses for what's known as "doxing" - when someone posts personal information online to get revenge.
Jackson Lee's chief of staff told ABC News Cosko has been terminated and the office is cooperating with the investigation.