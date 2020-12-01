9 most Instagrammable spots at the MFAH's stunning new Nancy and Rich Kinder Building

To much ado, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston has opened its Nancy and Rich Kinder Building to the public, and the leviathan new building, which includes an astonishing 237,000 square feet of dual exhibition and selfie space, completes a decade-long expansion and enhancement of the museum's Susan and Faye S. Sarofim Campus.The stunning structure is a veritable pleasure dome of Insta-worthy space designed by Steven Holl of Steven Holl Architects.Not surprisingly, selfies taken in the new building, which is dedicated to displaying the museum's comprehensive international collections of modern and contemporary art, are likely to flood your social media timelines. If you check out the new Kinder building soon, your carefully curated museum selfies will be in the first wave of the building's incoming selfie deluge.