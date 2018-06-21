A former federal inmate ended up back in jail accused of scamming a fellow inmate and his family out of thousands of dollars.On Wednesday, Ronald Shepherd was booked into the Harris County jail in a theft case.According to prosecutors, Shepherd scammed another inmate out of $12,000.Prosecutors say Shepherd allegedly said he was a DEA agent before he was imprisoned in Mississippi.According to the wife of the victimized inmate, Shepherd told her husband he was eligible to have his sentence reduced under the federal program known as "Title 35b."The other inmate's family sent Shepherd cashier's checks for help that was never materialized.