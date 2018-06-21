Prisoner allegedly posed as former DEA agent to scam inmate out of thousands

EMBED </>More Videos

A former federal prison inmate allegedly scammed another inmate out of thousands of dollars.

A former federal inmate ended up back in jail accused of scamming a fellow inmate and his family out of thousands of dollars.

On Wednesday, Ronald Shepherd was booked into the Harris County jail in a theft case.

According to prosecutors, Shepherd scammed another inmate out of $12,000.

Prosecutors say Shepherd allegedly said he was a DEA agent before he was imprisoned in Mississippi.

According to the wife of the victimized inmate, Shepherd told her husband he was eligible to have his sentence reduced under the federal program known as "Title 35b."

The other inmate's family sent Shepherd cashier's checks for help that was never materialized.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
scaminmatesHarris County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Show More
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
More News