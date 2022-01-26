food

Unhealthy habits across the globe are leading to immune diseases, researchers say

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Rise in autoimmune diseases are related to the western diet according to researchers at the London Francis Crick Institute

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There's a global rise in autoimmune diseases and the western diet is to blame, according to researchers at the London Francis Crick Institute.

The new data shows that in the past 40 years there has been a significant rise in the rates of autoimmune diseases around the globe.

Dr. Brooke Goldner, who is an autoimmune disease specialist, told ABC13 that researchers are studying if genetics have anything to do with the rise in cases. They found that genetics aren't the cause- it is food. The spread of western diets match the spread of autoimmune diseases like inflammatory bowel diseases, type-1 diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, lupus and more.

She went on to say that the high rates of meat, dairy, processed food and fast food are leading to this rise in these diseases around the world.

For example, she said, the Middle East is now dealing with inflammatory bowel disease, which they never dealt with before.

Dr. Goldner, who specializes in researching these diseases, said the best way to treat them, or keep them at bay, links back to nutrition.

"Just like you chose the right fuel for your car, we need to choose the right fuel for your body or your body is not going to work properly," Goldner said.

Adding more nourishing foods like veggies and fruits goes a long way. Goldner said to start slow by adding a leafy green smoothie daily and going from there. She has recipes and free information on reversing autoimmune diseases on her website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustondietinghealthillnessdietterminal illnessfoodwhole foodsvegetablehealth food
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FOOD
Rescuers use sausage dangling from drone to lure runaway dog to safety
Borinquen brings Puerto Rico flavors to SoCal
Oscar Mayer creates bologna-inspired beauty face mask
US shoppers find some groceries scarce due to virus, weather
TOP STORIES
Bodies found in back seat and trunk of burning vehicle in Liberty Co.
Manhunt for Pct. 5 corporal ambush suspect ends with arrest in Mexico
Search underway for suspect in Texas City double shooting
New Buffalo Speedway bridge opens over Brays Bayou
You could get paid to get your COVID vaccine or booster
Man who sold weapon to Colleyville synagogue standoff suspect charged
Will Clayton find love in Houston? The Bachelor announces watch party
Show More
Kathryn Kates, 'Orange is the New Black' actress, dead at 73
Texas brothers accused of killing stepfather for abusing sister
6 injured in explosion at Louisiana chemical plant
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire
Cool temps through the weekend with a warm-up next week
More TOP STORIES News