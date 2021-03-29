immigration

Sen. Ted Cruz blocked by Biden staffer from taking video at migrant facility

DONNA, Texas (KTRK) -- Sen. Ted Cruz posted a video of a woman he identified as a Biden administration staffer blocking him from recording at a migrant facility on Sunday.

Cruz and Sen. John Cornyn led a Senate delegation tour of the Texas-Mexico border last week in response to the immigration crisis surging.

WATCH: GOP senators begin boat tour of Rio Grande as part of border visit
U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz, Lindsay Graham and other GOP lawmakers embarked on a boat tour of the Rio Grande amid a surge of migrants crossing over into the country.



"Please give dignity to the people. Please respect the people, the rules," the staffer can be heard telling Cruz while blocking his camera.

The woman in the video is a senior adviser who was hired two weeks ago, according to Cruz.

"Your policies are unfortunately trying to hide them. I understand that you were instructed," Cruz said. "I respect them. I want to fix this situation."



The facility he is touring is located in Donna, Texas. Cruz has called on Biden's administration to strengthen the border and reverse policies that Cruz says is fueling a surge at the border.

In the video, Cruz tries to point out that several mothers and children are cramped into small outdoor areas with dirt floors during a pandemic.

WATCH: Sen. Cruz accuses Biden of hiding border facilities
In the video, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, slams the current White House for its handling of immigration facilities.



"This is not a zoo, sir, please respect the people," the staffer told Cruz. "Please don't treat the people like this."

When a reporter asked Biden last week if what's happening inside the facilities is acceptable to him, he said, "That's a serious question, right? That's why we're going to be moving 1,000 of those kids out quickly."

SEE RELATED STORY: Out of space: More emergency sites opening to handle influx of migrant children

SEE RELATED: U.S. trying to dissuade migrant travel to ease growing border crisis
