ICE Houston arrested 10 sex offenders from the Houston area in May

A 34-year-old unlawfully present Guatemalan national convicted in Harris County of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

A 41-year-old previously removed Salvadoran national convicted in Harris County of aggravated sexual assault of a child.



A 61-year-old unlawfully present Mexican national convicted in Harris County of indecency with a child through sexual contact.



A 33-year-old unlawfully present Honduran national convicted in Harris County of indecent exposure to a minor.



A 39-year-old unlawfully present Honduran national convicted in Harris County of indecency with a child through sexual contact.





A 44-year-old unlawfully present Mexican national convicted in Angelina County of aggravated sexual assault of a child.



A 57-year-old unlawfully present Salvadoran national convicted in Harris County of indecency with a child through sexual contact.



A 58-year-old unlawfully present Mexican national convicted in Harris County of indecency with a child through sexual contact.



A 61-year-old unlawfully present Mexican national convicted in Harris County for indecent

exposure on three separate occasions.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Immigration and Customs Enforcement Houston announced 10 present sex offenders from the Houston area were arrested in May.On Friday, ICE announced that eight out of 10 offenders were convicted of sex crimes involving minors."The ICE ERO Houston Field Office is committed to enforcing our nation's immigration laws against violent criminals, sex offenders and other priority migrants who pose a threat to national security, public safety and border security," said an Enforcement and Removal Operations Houston Field Office Director. "By successfully arresting 10 sex offenders and child predators in the span of just one month, our fugitive operations officers are helping us make good on that unyielding commitment to arrest and remove those unlawfully present individuals who pose the greatest threat to the security and safety of our community."Three of the noncitizen sex offenders arrested were removed from the U.S. to their country of origin. A fourth sex offender has been ordered removed by an immigration judge and is awaiting removal.The other six offenders remain in ICE custody and are pending disposition of their immigration proceedings.Since the inception of the National Fugitive Operations Program (NFOP) in 2003, fugitive operations officers have arrested more than 445,000 removable noncitizens.Operation Sex Offender Arrest and Removal arrests made by ERO Houston included: