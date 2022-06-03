sex offender

ICE Houston arrested 10 sex offenders from the Houston area in May

EMBED <>More Videos

Border Patrol respond to truck that may have carried 100 people inside

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Immigration and Customs Enforcement Houston announced 10 present sex offenders from the Houston area were arrested in May.

The video above is from a previous report about a truck full of migrants being found in Jackson County.

On Friday, ICE announced that eight out of 10 offenders were convicted of sex crimes involving minors.

"The ICE ERO Houston Field Office is committed to enforcing our nation's immigration laws against violent criminals, sex offenders and other priority migrants who pose a threat to national security, public safety and border security," said an Enforcement and Removal Operations Houston Field Office Director. "By successfully arresting 10 sex offenders and child predators in the span of just one month, our fugitive operations officers are helping us make good on that unyielding commitment to arrest and remove those unlawfully present individuals who pose the greatest threat to the security and safety of our community."

Three of the noncitizen sex offenders arrested were removed from the U.S. to their country of origin. A fourth sex offender has been ordered removed by an immigration judge and is awaiting removal.

The other six offenders remain in ICE custody and are pending disposition of their immigration proceedings.

Since the inception of the National Fugitive Operations Program (NFOP) in 2003, fugitive operations officers have arrested more than 445,000 removable noncitizens.

Operation Sex Offender Arrest and Removal arrests made by ERO Houston included:

  • A 34-year-old unlawfully present Guatemalan national convicted in Harris County of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
  • A 41-year-old previously removed Salvadoran national convicted in Harris County of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
  • A 61-year-old unlawfully present Mexican national convicted in Harris County of indecency with a child through sexual contact.
  • A 33-year-old unlawfully present Honduran national convicted in Harris County of indecent exposure to a minor.
  • A 39-year-old unlawfully present Honduran national convicted in Harris County of indecency with a child through sexual contact.

  • A 44-year-old unlawfully present Mexican national convicted in Angelina County of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
  • A 57-year-old unlawfully present Salvadoran national convicted in Harris County of indecency with a child through sexual contact.
  • A 58-year-old unlawfully present Mexican national convicted in Harris County of indecency with a child through sexual contact.
  • A 61-year-old unlawfully present Mexican national convicted in Harris County for indecent
    exposure on three separate occasions.
  • A 46-year-old unlawfully present Mexican national who has previously been removed from the U.S. on four separate occasions and convicted in Multnomah County, Oregon, of firstdegree sexual abuse.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonsex offenderfugitivetexas newsiceimmigration
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEX OFFENDER
California predator has child victims from Houston, detectives say
Registered sex offender accused of filming man in Home Depot restroom
Man gets maximum sentence allowed for abusing 3 young children
Martial arts studio responds to attacks, vandalism after man's arrest
TOP STORIES
4 students 'taken from us by Texas escaped fugitive,' Tomball ISD says
Downed powerlines cause complete closure on I-610 South Loop
30-year-old passenger killed in apparent road rage shooting identified
Astros' Alvarez, who turns 25 this month, gets $115M birthday gift
Mostly dry and hot for Friday
'Save a life, lock up your guns': Harris Co. billboards demand action
ABC13 town hall to focus on school safety after Uvalde tragedy
Show More
Gig 'em! Buc-ee's owner donates $50M for entrepreneurship program
Man dies after falling out of moving car following argument
Instagram will share local Amber Alerts to find missing children
Rosenberg suspect found with shocking haul of stolen items, police say
Houston boasts Texas' most expensive real estate listing at $60M
More TOP STORIES News