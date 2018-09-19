'I'M ALIVE': Mother and son survive encounter with falling plane

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman and her son survived after a DEA plane slammed into their Toyota on Voss Road.

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) --
Three people are lucky to be alive after their vehicles were struck by a small plane as it fell from the skies over Fort Bend County.

The plane, owned by the Drug Enforcement Administration, was carrying three agents during a training mission when it experienced mechanical difficulties on the way to Sugar Land Regional Airport.

Power lines were toppled by the Cessna, cutting off electricity to thousands of residents as the aircraft plummeted towards Voss Road, just west of Highway 6.

Terri Schiel says the plane was about 40 feet in the air when she saw it veer towards her Toyota. She only had a split second to think.

"I think I was thinking this plane is possibly going to hit us if we don't get out of the way," Schiel said. "It was directly coming in our path."

WATCH: SkyEye13 above scene of plane crash in Ft. Bend Co.
EMBED More News Videos

Deputies say there are 'various injuries' after a small plane crashed into cars on Voss Road.



The wing of the plane slammed into the Toyota's windshield, sending the car into a tailspin.

In the passenger's seat next to Terri was her son, Jay Camp.

"I just kind of looked up, and I wasn't even really thinking of even much, but I knew we're going to get hit, and either we're here or we're gone," Camp said. "It slammed us and next thing I know, I'm looking up and I'm like, 'I'm alive.'"

While many might have been hysterical in such a close call, Jay said he felt a calm come over him.

"I felt the spirit of the Lord speak to me after that hit, and he said, 'Son, I've got you.'"


One DEA agent was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Miraculously, two others walked away from the crash.

The NTSB and FAA are investigating with the help of the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
plane crashSugar Land
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Former UH student suing frat says he nearly died from hazing
Mangled truck on 3 wheels keeps going to disbelief of drivers
No-kill shelter accused of putting down 'multitude' of animals
UPS hiring more holiday workers for 2018 rush
'Black Panther' director joins LeBron James on 'Space Jam 2'
Plane goes off runway at small airport in Arcola
Deshaun Watson wishes for peace after superintendent's racist post
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Pennsylvania judge's office
Show More
New search in case of Conroe priest accused of molestation
HPD swarms Galleria after display cases smashed inside Macy's
Woman covered head-to-toe to prevent mosquito bites
911 calls couldn't get help in time to save shark victim
3D-printed gun firm owner accused of paying for underage sex
More News