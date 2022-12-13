Seabrook ship captain accused of lying in order to operate illegal charter cruise business

Coast Guard officials said Gordon Johnson lied and said he did not have paying customers on his ship -- when he actually did. He also reportedly instructed his passengers to lie.

SEABROOK, Texas (KTRK) -- A Seabrook ship captain has been charged with operating an illegal charter cruise business.

Gordon Johnson, 65, is accused of illegally operating the MV Spanish Princess without complying with Coast Guard orders. He's expected to appear before a Galveston judge on Tuesday.

Coast Guard officials said Johnson lied and said he did not have paying customers on his ship -- when he actually did.

He is also accused of telling his passengers to lie about being paying customers, and forging the signature of the seller on the bill of sale for the ship.

Johnson faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted and a possible $250,000 maximum fine. He could also be ordered to forfeit his ship.

"Ensuring mariners are fully qualified to safely operate passenger vessels is of upmost importance to the U.S. Coast Guard," said special agent in charge Brian Jeanfreau, CGIS Gulf Region.