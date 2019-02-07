'I'll kill you': Man attempted to rob Memorial Hermann cafe

A man attempted to rob Red's Café inside Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center late Wednesday night.Police say the suspect passed a note to the cashier stating, "Give me your money or I'll kill you." The suspect fled towards the Metro Rail with no money.According to authorities, the suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5 feet 4 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall. He is assumed to be between 40 and 50 years old. He was wearing a light blue polo shirt, dark baseball hat, and black pants.If you see any suspicious persons or vehicles on campus, contact UT Police immediately at 713-792-2890.