'I'll kill you': Man attempted to rob Memorial Hermann cafe

The suspect passed a note to the cashier staying, "Give me your money or I'll kill you."

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man attempted to rob Red's Café inside Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center late Wednesday night.

Police say the suspect passed a note to the cashier stating, "Give me your money or I'll kill you." The suspect fled towards the Metro Rail with no money.

According to authorities, the suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5 feet 4 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall. He is assumed to be between 40 and 50 years old. He was wearing a light blue polo shirt, dark baseball hat, and black pants.

If you see any suspicious persons or vehicles on campus, contact UT Police immediately at 713-792-2890.
