Woman sentenced to federal prison for stealing identity to obtain $1,200 in Marshall's gift cards

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 43-year-old Houston woman has been sentenced to prison following her conviction of using stolen personal information to obtain over $1,000, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

Daneshia Shane Walton pleaded guilty on Jan. 18 and admitted that on July 5, 2013, she used a victim's name, address and Social Security number to fraudulently obtain a Mastercard at a Marshall's department store in Houston.

On that day, Walton then used the credit card to purchase two gift cards in the amount of $600 each.

On Monday, Walton was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison to be immediately followed by one year of supervised release.


In handing down the sentence, the court noted Walton was still a young woman and the judge hoped her statement to the court prior to sentencing, saying she was no longer the same person who committed this crime, was true.

Walton was permitted to remain on bond and voluntarily surrender to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.
