Ice cream shop owners fight back against robber

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A husband and wife fought back as a man attempted to rob their ice cream shop at gunpoint.It happened at La Michoacana Auténtica on Jones Road in northwest Harris County on Saturday, Feb. 1.In surveillance video, Jorge Padilla and his wife, Nadia, are seen working when a man wearing a dark-colored jacket and a gray beanie begins speaking with Jorge.As Jorge opens the cash register, the suspect reaches over and attempts to grab the cash. Nadia shot at the robber and the video shows Jorge chasing the suspect out of the store.The incident remains under investigation.