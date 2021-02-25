Bush Airport to permanently close Terminal D/E Garage March 1

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- George Bush Intercontinental Airport will permanently close the Terminal D/E garage on Monday, March 1.
The garage is being demolished to build a new international terminal hall for arrivals and departures. Passengers and visitors who normally use the garage can park in other terminal garages and use the subway train or use Ecopark.
Terminal D/E curbside pickup and drop-off will remain open during the construction.
Passengers can also pre-book parking via www.fly2houston.com.
Vehicles that are still parked in the Terminal D/E garage after March 18 will be towed at the owner's expense.
