Chase suspects crash into power pole after suspected pharmacy burglary in Montgomery County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men, one of who may not survive, are accused of leading authorities on a chase that ended in a serious crash in north Harris County.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, it all started around 1:25 a.m. in Montgomery County, where a Shenandoah police officer saw a man running out of a pharmacy officials believe he was burglarizing.

The suspect jumped into a BMW that took off, hitting the officer's car as the officer tried to pull them over, the sheriff's office said.

Another officer chased the suspects down I-45 until they exited at Airtex, lost control on the feeder road and crashed into a power pole.

Deputies say the suspects were trapped in the car for at least an hour before they were rescued as CenterPoint crews had to make sure it was safe due to the pole being hit.

The men, who are in their 30s, were taken to the hospital.

The driver will be released to Shenandoah and is expected to face a number of charges, including burglary of a business and evading in a motor vehicle.

The passenger is in critical condition. If he doesn't survive, the driver's charges could be upgraded.

Unfortunately, this is yet another chase in a string of incidents recently, prompting the sheriff's office to issue this warning.

"Just pull over. Let the officer make contact with you. Nine out of 10, it's a simple citation. But if you flee, it's automatically a felony charge. You're putting at risk all these innocent bystanders, but your own life may be at risk. Please take heed," said Lt. K.R. Benoit.

Meanwhile, the sheriff's office is investigating if the getaway car was stolen.

A Shenandoah officer on scene also confirmed to ABC13 they found drugs from the pharmacy in the car.

The feeder road is back open.

