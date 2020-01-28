'I will repair all the damaged homes' after blast, CEO says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The CEO of the company at the center of an investigation into last week's deadly explosion says he'll work to fix the hundreds of homes damaged.

John Watson spoke to ABC13's Ted Oberg about the disaster.

"I will repair all the damaged homes," Watson said. "My insurance company will."

The process to make claims is expected to be rolled out in the next few days, according to Watson.



The comments came days after lawsuits were filed against Watson Grinding and Manufacturing.

The explosion on Jan. 24 killed two people and caused severe damage to hundreds of homes. In all, 450 homes and businesses were damaged in the blast, according to Houston city officals.

RELATED: Neighbors rush to help repair homes damaged by explosion before rain

Sophia Navarro is seeking more than $1-million in damages and is also seeking a temporary restraining order, and temporary injunction to preserve evidence at the scene.

Massive blast damage field treated as crime scene
EMBED More News Videos

After at least two people were killed in a huge explosion felt across Houston. Authorities are now in recovery mode.


According to the suit, Navarro's home was severely damaged by the explosion.

"Plaintiff's doors were damaged, the walls cracked, fixtures were destroyed. The foundation was fractured," the lawsuit read.

What we know about the victims of the Houston explosion

EMBED More News Videos

A friend of one of the possible victims was on the phone with him as he arrived to work and said he smelled gas.



Another suit has been filed on behalf of two families, the Mirandas and Bravos. They claim their homes were completely destroyed and condemned by Harris County officials.
They have filed a request for a temporary restraining order and temporary injunction to preserve evidence at the scene and to allow for inspection.

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonwrongful deathted oberg investigatesexplosiondisasterlawsuitdestroyed homesturn to ted
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Scattered storms this afternoon
Kaylee's Journey: 9-year-old diagnosed with ovarian cancer
Home invaders who pretended to be cops caught on video
Today marks 1 year since HPD raid that killed Houston couple
Special election that could begin power shift in Texas underway
Man posed as modeling agent to lure child, police say
Mom of teen killed recalls last conversation before shooting
Show More
Official: Remains of 2 US troops recovered from Afghan site
Petition growing for Kobe Bryant to be new NBA logo
Man in his 70s robbed of $1,900 and shot outside Houston home
Coronavirus screenings expanding to Bush Airport
Students possibly exposed to mercury at bus stop, police say
More TOP STORIES News