Houston brewery rolls out 'I Voted Today' beer

Now, beer drinkers have the chance to show off their electoral pride with a special brew.
Urban South - HTX has joined breweries across the country to introduce 'I Voted' beer, a double dry-hopped American IPA brew.
Proceeds from beer sales will be donated to voting rights advocacy organizations, including Common Cause.
The initiative is being led by Pennsylvania-based Tired Hands Brewing Company.
Tired Hands provided the recipe and label art, while HTX and the other participating breweries created their own version of the beer. The program encouraged breweries to reach out to people in their areas to encourage voting in the 2020 election.
"We want to encourage our fans to make their voices heard, exercise their right to vote, and remember that every vote counts," Urban South - HTX general manager Dave Ohmer said.
