manslaughter

East Freeway crash: Judge sets $100,000 bond for truck driver of 12 years involved in crash

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Judge sets bond at $100K for truck driver charged in deadly crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A truck driver charged with intoxication manslaughter with a motor vehicle after a four-vehicle crash on I-10 East Freeway went before a judge overnight.

At the scene of the crash, Pablo Isai Frias admitted to officers that he drank 12 ounces of beer the night before the crash and denied being on any medications.

Houston police said the 31-year-old was behind the wheel of a Peterbilt tractor-trailer that had slammed the back of a Chevrolet Tahoe that may have tried to get around a stopped van on the eastbound lanes of I-10 near McCarty Monday morning.

According to police, the Tahoe's driver, who was identified in Frias' charging documents as Miriam Buentello, hit a Kenworth tractor-trailer while changing lanes before Frias' truck crashed into the SUV.

The woman in the Tahoe died at the scene. No other serious injuries were reported.

Several field sobriety tests were conducted and officers said they believe Frias was under the influence of some sort of depressant.

Frias has been a truck driver for 12 years, is married and is also the sole provider for five children.

"When officers contacted suspect, he had red, glassy eyes, unsteady balance and odor of alcoholic beverage coming from his person," said the judge.

Frias' bond was set at $100,000. He must get permission before driving and cannot have drugs or alcohol.

For updates on this story, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crasharrestfatal crashmanslaughtertruck crashdui crashtruckscrash
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MANSLAUGHTER
Michelle Carter's texting suicide trial revisited in 20/20 special
Police identify 26-year-old passenger killed in drunk driving crash
Woman arrested for intoxication manslaughter after deadly crash
Teen brother charged in shooting death of 4-year-old
TOP STORIES
At least 3 students injured in fire at Prairie View A&M dorm building
Family of teen killed in crash files $20M suit against nightclub
21-year-old shot to death in Cypress neighborhood
Crisis on the Border: ABC13 joins a ride-along with border patrol
A disturbance brings a small chance for rain overnight
Houston mom creates subscription box with diverse children's books
MLB star Roger Clemens set for Houston Sports Hall of Fame
Show More
Man gets 40 years after fight with girlfriend 'had gone too far'
1st BIPOC Book Fest in Houston spotlights diverse books
Masks gone from most flights, but don't ditch your mask just yet
Be on the lookout! You might see a robot roaming the streets
State experts look to close permitting loophole after Astroworld
More TOP STORIES News