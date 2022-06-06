traffic

2 separate lost loads block different parts of I-10 near downtown

Traffic: Two separate lost loads blocking different parts of I-10 near downtown on Katy Freeway and the East Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two heavy trucks that lost loads caused I-10 in different locations to be backed upat the Katy Freeway and the East Freeway.

The TxDOT official Twitter page tweeted out photos of both incidents to warn Houstonians.

TxDOT crews are working at the Katy Freeway eastbound at Houston Avenue to clear one of the loads as multiple main lanes are blocked.



The second location, a heavy truck crash, is located at the E. Freeway going westbound at Lockwood.



The truck carried contents that called for Hazmat crews to be called on the scene. It is unclear how the loads got there or when crews will be finished.

