2 separate lost loads block different parts of I-10 near downtown

The TxDOT official Twitter page tweeted out photos of both incidents to warn Houstonians.
TxDOT crews are working at the Katy Freeway eastbound at Houston Avenue to clear one of the loads as multiple main lanes are blocked.
Crews are on scene of heavy truck/ lost load incident on I-10 Katy eastbound at Houston Ave. Currently multiple mainlanes are blocked. pic.twitter.com/VQct0OWfbK— TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) June 6, 2022
The second location, a heavy truck crash, is located at the E. Freeway going westbound at Lockwood.
I-10 East Freeway westbound at Lockwood multiple mainlanes blocked due to heavy truck crash/ lost load incident. Hazmat clean up is required. TxDOT crews are on scene. pic.twitter.com/e4LZ6Igrqd— TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) June 6, 2022
The truck carried contents that called for Hazmat crews to be called on the scene. It is unclear how the loads got there or when crews will be finished.
