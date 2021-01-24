I-10 East re-opens early between I-45 and I-69 after weekend bridge work

The main lanes of I-10 East between I-45 and I-69 were re-opened Saturday night after crews wrapped up weekend construction early on the Elysian Viaduct north of downtown Houston.
Crews had originally planned for a total closure in both directions until Monday morning.
Good news! I-10 eastbound and westbound between I-45 and I-69 all mainlanes now open. Work on the Elysian Viaduct has been completed for the weekend. #hounews pic.twitter.com/zsdWlV6bTm— TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) January 24, 2021
The project is part of a massive improvement effort on the viaduct from Brooks to Commerce Street, including road widening and replacing structures.
Crews are also adding shoulders to the four-lane roadway and a wider sidewalk along the northbound lanes between Runnels and Ruiz streets.
The project is anticipated to be completed by early Spring 2021.
