I-10 East re-opens early between I-45 and I-69 after weekend bridge work

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Getting the job done ahead of schedule has its perks, especially when it comes to a major road closure.

The main lanes of I-10 East between I-45 and I-69 were re-opened Saturday night after crews wrapped up weekend construction early on the Elysian Viaduct north of downtown Houston.

Crews had originally planned for a total closure in both directions until Monday morning.



The project is part of a massive improvement effort on the viaduct from Brooks to Commerce Street, including road widening and replacing structures.

You can find more information on Houston TranStar's website.

Crews are also adding shoulders to the four-lane roadway and a wider sidewalk along the northbound lanes between Runnels and Ruiz streets.

The project is anticipated to be completed by early Spring 2021.

