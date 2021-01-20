road closure

I-10 East between I-45 and I-69 to shut down this weekend for bridge work

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas Department of Transportation will close the eastbound and westbound main lanes of I-10 East between I-45 and I-69 this weekend due to construction.

Crews will be working on the Elysian Viaduct Bridge, just north of downtown Houston. The closure will begin Friday, Jan. 22, at 9 p.m. and will reopen on Monday, Jan. 25 at 5 a.m.



If you plan on driving eastbound on I-10, prepare to take a detour to I-45 southbound to I-69 northbound to I-10 eastbound. Heading west? You'll need to take I-69 southbound to I-45 northbound to I-10 west.

There will be additional closures associated with the Elysian Viaduct project this weekend, including multiple entrance and exit ramps.

You can find more information on Houston TranStar's website.

The Elysian Viaduct Bridge project includes replacing and widening the bridge to accommodate paved shoulders.

The crew will also adding shoulders to the four-lane roadway and a wider sidewalk along the northbound lanes between Runnel and Ruiz streets.

The project is anticipated to be completed by early Spring 2021.

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!

Follow Elissa Rivas on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustoni 10constructionfreewaytrafficdrivingroad closuredriver
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROAD CLOSURE
Shutdowns on I-45 and US-59 could slow down your weekend
6-car crash blocks I-45 Gulf Freeway northbound at Park Place
Businesses evacuated by gas leak in Katy have reopened
Southwest Freeway inbound crash cleared at Montrose
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Joe Biden, now president, says 'democracy has prevailed'
TSU students celebrate historical Inauguration Day
Brantley reportedly passes on joining Springer in Toronto
Police searching for suspect in 5-year-old boy's death
Pres. Biden signs executive orders on pandemic, climate, immigration
Dense sea fog rolling into Houston
Here's why Harris is No. 49 while Biden is No. 46
Show More
Biden secretly visited wounded HPD officer after 2019 debate
Wife makes plea to public after losing husband to COVID-19
Man robbed in Spring Branch; suspect shoots and kills his dog
County-by-county breakdown on COVID-19 vaccine distributions
HPD reviewing former officer's past arrests after Capitol riot arrest
More TOP STORIES News