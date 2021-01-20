I-10 East between I-45 and I-69 to shut down this weekend for bridge work

Crews will be working on the Elysian Viaduct Bridge, just north of downtown Houston. The closure will begin Friday, Jan. 22, at 9 p.m. and will reopen on Monday, Jan. 25 at 5 a.m.
If you plan on driving eastbound on I-10, prepare to take a detour to I-45 southbound to I-69 northbound to I-10 eastbound. Heading west? You'll need to take I-69 southbound to I-45 northbound to I-10 west.
There will be additional closures associated with the Elysian Viaduct project this weekend, including multiple entrance and exit ramps.
You can find more information on Houston TranStar's website.
The Elysian Viaduct Bridge project includes replacing and widening the bridge to accommodate paved shoulders.
The crew will also adding shoulders to the four-lane roadway and a wider sidewalk along the northbound lanes between Runnel and Ruiz streets.
The project is anticipated to be completed by early Spring 2021.
