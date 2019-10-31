Husband who allegedly stabbed wife arrested on suspicion of DWI at hospital

A woman has been flown to the hospital after deputies say her husband stabbed her.

The Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted around 6 a.m. that the woman is in critical condition.

The sheriff says that after the stabbing the woman's husband initially took her to the Houston Methodist West hospital at 18500 Katy Freeway.

While they were at the hospital, authorities say he caused a disturbance and was arrested on suspicion of DWI.

It's not yet clear where the stabbing happened.

The woman was airlifted to another hospital.

The stabbing is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC13 for updates.





