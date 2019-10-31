Husband who allegedly stabbed wife arrested on suspicion of DWI at hospital

@HCSOTexas units are investigating a possible aggravated assault incident between a husband-wife. Injured female was taken to a hospital at 18500 Katy Fwy with stab wound(s) by her husband, the alleged suspect. Female is in critical condition & has now been taken to another pic.twitter.com/JKb71ufe0k — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 31, 2019

hospital by Lifeflight. While at the initial hospital, the male suspect caused a disturbance & was arrested on suspicion of DWI. The stabbing is under investigation. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 31, 2019

