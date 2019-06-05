HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are investigating a deadly crash involving a married couple Wednesday morning.
The Harris County Sheriff's Department responded to the single-vehicle crash in the 16300 block of Old Humble Road around 9:30 a.m.
Deputies say the husband and wife were driving when the man hit a puddle of water in the road, causing him to spin out of control and crash into a utility pole.
The man died on the scene, and the wife was transported to the hospital in serious condition.
Follow Deborah Wrigley on Facebook and Twitter.
Husband killed, wife injured when SUV spins out and hits utility pole near Humble
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News