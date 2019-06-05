Husband killed, wife injured when SUV spins out and hits utility pole near Humble

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are investigating a deadly crash involving a married couple Wednesday morning.The Harris County Sheriff's Department responded to the single-vehicle crash in the 16300 block of Old Humble Road around 9:30 a.m.Deputies say the husband and wife were driving when the man hit a puddle of water in the road, causing him to spin out of control and crash into a utility pole.The man died on the scene, and the wife was transported to the hospital in serious condition.