Husband dead after domestic violence shooting in NW Harris Co.

Deputies responded to the 14100 block of Barons Bridge Drive where an estranged couple had been engaged in a dispute.
@HCSOTexas units are investigating a domestic violence shooting incident at 14100 blk of Barons Bridge Drive between an estranged couple. Male arrived at the location, female retrieved a pistol, words were exchanged. The pistol went off striking the male. He’s in critical pic.twitter.com/FkWBtclWcd— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 19, 2020
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said 68-year-old Carolyn Court retrieved a gun after the 66-year-old Ray Court arrived. The two got into an argument, then the pistol went off, striking Ray.
Ray died of his injuries at the hospital.
Update:Ray Court (66) was pronounced deceased at the hospital. Carolyn Court (68) has been arrested and charged with Murder. #HouNews https://t.co/Z9ZQ7Wf59S— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 19, 2020
According to Gonzalez, Carolyn was arrested and charged with murder.