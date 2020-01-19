Husband dead after domestic violence shooting in NW Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office says one man has died following a domestic violence shooting in northwest Harris County.

Deputies responded to the 14100 block of Barons Bridge Drive where an estranged couple had been engaged in a dispute.



Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said 68-year-old Carolyn Court retrieved a gun after the 66-year-old Ray Court arrived. The two got into an argument, then the pistol went off, striking Ray.

Ray died of his injuries at the hospital.



According to Gonzalez, Carolyn was arrested and charged with murder.
