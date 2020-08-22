Galveston officials prepare for potential severe tropical weather

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Storm preparation in Galveston is already underway this weekend as residents and local officials prepare for potential severe weather that could impact the region early next week.Friday's beautiful weather set the scene for locals to go outside to stock up on supplies or damage-proof their houses. The water at the beach was calm, and there was not much wind. A green flag was flying, which meant it was safe to swim.With two storms potentially threatening the southeast coast of Texas, the City of Galveston participated in twice daily calls with the National Weather Service. On Saturday, it went to three times a day as officials tracked developments.To help prepare the public, Galveston County Judge Mark Henry will hold a press conference on Saturday about Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Storm Marco.He said he expects better information on the storms' tracks Sunday morning, but he encourages residents to have their hurricane plans and kits ready, both of which may look a little different because of the pandemic."Your plan might have involved going and staying with relatives. Our relatives may be more apprehensive than in previous years, so make sure the plan is still workable," Henry said. "And make sure the kit includes PPE.""This storm, if it does come into this area, won't make landfall until Tuesday, and we'll probably feel the effects Monday afternoon," said Galveston Mayor Pro-Temp Dr. Craig Brown. "So, it does get us through the weekend. The businesses are preparing for a busy weekend, and then they'll prepare for an eventual storm."