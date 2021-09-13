american red cross

Red Cross opens 6 shelters across Gulf Coast for Hurricane Nicholas flooding victims

Mayor Turner: City is as ready for Nicholas as it can be

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The American Red Cross has opened several shelters across the Gulf Coast for people impacted by flooding caused by Hurricane Nicholas.

In addition to a safe place for people to sleep, the Red Cross is also provide meals, emotional care and connections to community resources.

The following six locations are open as of Monday night.

Fulton Community Church
  • 215 N. 3rd St., Fulton, Texas 78358


Leon Grayson Community Center
  • 13828 Corpus Christi St., Houston, Texas 77015


National Association of Christian Churches

  • 16605 Air Center Blvd., Houston, Texas 77032


(This is run by a Red Cross partner)

Forge for Families
  • 3435 Dixie Dr.,Houston, Texas 77021


Orange Church of God
  • 1911 N 16th St., Orange, Texas 77630


Baptist Church of Nederland
  • 1911 Nederland Ave., Nederland, Texas 77627


Friendswood Public Library
  • 416 S Friendswood Dr, Friendswood, TX 77546

The library will be open as a cooling and charging center from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.



For Houstonians who have lost power, the City of Houston will have locations open for residents to charge their devices and take advantage of some air-conditioning. The following four multi-service locations will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

  • Sunnyside Multi-Service Center, 9314 Cullen Blvd.
  • Acres Homes Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd.
  • Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Dr.
  • West End Multi-Service Center, 170 Heights Blvd.
  • Freed Community Center, 6818 Shadyvilla Ln.
  • Edgewood Community Center, 5803 Bellfort Ave.
  • Marian Park Community Center, 11101 S. Gessner Rd.
  • Tuffly Community Center, 3200 Russell St.


If you're looking for immediate help, Red Cross officials encourage you to start by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767). You can also download the free Red Cross Emergency app for a full list of shelter locations.

Late Monday night, the National Hurricane Center said Nicholas strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane ahead of its expected landfall.

The hurricane had top sustained winds of 75 mph and was located about 45 miles southwest of Freeport.

The American Press contributed to this report.
