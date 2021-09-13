Red Cross opens 6 shelters across Gulf Coast for Hurricane Nicholas flooding victims

215 N. 3rd St., Fulton, Texas 78358

13828 Corpus Christi St., Houston, Texas 77015

16605 Air Center Blvd., Houston, Texas 77032

3435 Dixie Dr.,Houston, Texas 77021

1911 N 16th St., Orange, Texas 77630

1911 Nederland Ave., Nederland, Texas 77627

416 S Friendswood Dr, Friendswood, TX 77546

Due to multiple power outages within the City, the Friendswood Library will open at 9am to serve as a cooling center and/or charging center. The library will close as normal at 9pm. — City of Friendswood (@FriendswoodCity) September 14, 2021

Sunnyside Multi-Service Center, 9314 Cullen Blvd.

Acres Homes Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd.

Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Dr.

West End Multi-Service Center, 170 Heights Blvd.

Freed Community Center, 6818 Shadyvilla Ln.

Edgewood Community Center, 5803 Bellfort Ave.

Marian Park Community Center, 11101 S. Gessner Rd.

Tuffly Community Center, 3200 Russell St.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Thehas opened several shelters across the Gulf Coast for people impacted by flooding caused byIn addition to a safe place for people to sleep, the Red Cross is also provide meals, emotional care and connections to community resources.The following six locations are open as of Monday night.(This is run by a Red Cross partner)The library will be open as a cooling and charging center from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.For Houstonians who have lost power, the City of Houston will have locations open for residents to charge their devices and take advantage of some air-conditioning. The following four multi-service locations will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesday.If you're looking for immediate help, Red Cross officials encourage you to start by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767). You can also download thefor a full list of shelter locations.Late Monday night, the National Hurricane Center said Nicholas strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane ahead of its expected landfall.The hurricane had top sustained winds of 75 mph and was located about 45 miles southwest of Freeport.