Hurricane Laura damages Lake Charles casinos

LAKE CHARLES, Louisiana (KTRK) -- Fierce winds from Hurricane Laura lashed three Lake Charles casinos causing damage to rooftops, buildings and swimming pools, even sending a riverboat into a bridge.
The floating casino Isle of Capri broke loose and hit the I-10 bridge. The floating casino was put back in place by a tugboat later in the day. ABC13 has reached out to the Isle of Capri but has not heard back.
The Golden Nugget suffered some minor cosmetic damage to the top of the hotel, plus damage to an outside stage and swimming pool. The hotel provided shelter for refinery workers, first responders and journalists covering the storm, including ABC13's Ted Oberg.
The Golden Nugget released the following statement:
"Safety is always our top priority. After further assessing the situation, intense recovery efforts and accommodating the needs of first responders, we are unsure of an exact reopening date. We look forward to serving our patrons when the time is right and deemed safe to do so. Although we were very fortunate that the majority of our hotel and casino was unaffected by Hurricane Laura, many in the surrounding areas were not. Our focus remains on our employees, our community and their recovery efforts. Our prayers go out our nearly 1,700 employees of the Golden Nugget Casino and our area-residents in the greater Lake Charles and Louisiana communities."
The L'Auberge casino suffered damage to some of the top floors of the building and heavy damage to the lazy river and pool area. L'Auberge has not responded to our request for more information.
