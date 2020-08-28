Hurricane Laura damages Lake Charles casinos

LAKE CHARLES, Louisiana (KTRK) -- Fierce winds from Hurricane Laura lashed three Lake Charles casinos causing damage to rooftops, buildings and swimming pools, even sending a riverboat into a bridge.The floating casino Isle of Capri broke loose and hit the I-10 bridge. The floating casino was put back in place by a tugboat later in the day. ABC13 has reached out to the Isle of Capri but has not heard back.The Golden Nugget suffered some minor cosmetic damage to the top of the hotel, plus damage to an outside stage and swimming pool. The hotel provided shelter for refinery workers, first responders and journalists covering the storm, including ABC13's Ted Oberg.The L'Auberge casino suffered damage to some of the top floors of the building and heavy damage to the lazy river and pool area. L'Auberge has not responded to our request for more information.