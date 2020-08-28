Hurricane Laura damages Lake Charles casinos

LAKE CHARLES, Louisiana (KTRK) -- Fierce winds from Hurricane Laura lashed three Lake Charles casinos causing damage to rooftops, buildings and swimming pools, even sending a riverboat into a bridge.

The floating casino Isle of Capri broke loose and hit the I-10 bridge. The floating casino was put back in place by a tugboat later in the day. ABC13 has reached out to the Isle of Capri but has not heard back.

The Golden Nugget suffered some minor cosmetic damage to the top of the hotel, plus damage to an outside stage and swimming pool. The hotel provided shelter for refinery workers, first responders and journalists covering the storm, including ABC13's Ted Oberg.

SEE ALSO: See most intense moments from Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles.

The Golden Nugget released the following statement:

"Safety is always our top priority. After further assessing the situation, intense recovery efforts and accommodating the needs of first responders, we are unsure of an exact reopening date. We look forward to serving our patrons when the time is right and deemed safe to do so. Although we were very fortunate that the majority of our hotel and casino was unaffected by Hurricane Laura, many in the surrounding areas were not. Our focus remains on our employees, our community and their recovery efforts. Our prayers go out our nearly 1,700 employees of the Golden Nugget Casino and our area-residents in the greater Lake Charles and Louisiana communities."

The L'Auberge casino suffered damage to some of the top floors of the building and heavy damage to the lazy river and pool area. L'Auberge has not responded to our request for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
louisianacasinogamblinghurricane laura
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Laura blasted Gulf Coast with devastating wind
The city Gov. Abbott says got the worst damage from Laura
Louisiana teen among 4 killed during Hurricane Laura
This man lost his home to Laura, but nature saved him this
Tour of Laura's aftermath in Lake Charles
President Trump to visit Gulf Coast damage from Hurricane Laura
Residents who rode out Hurricane Laura seek help
Show More
Electricity brownouts to take place in these counties
Hurricane Laura hit same spot as deadly Audrey in 1957
4 ways you can help Louisiana
Black National Convention puts spotlight on police brutality
LIVE: Trump's big moment, Ivanka and Rudy Giuliani wrap up 2020 RNC
More TOP STORIES News