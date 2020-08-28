Houstonian helps Lake Charles elderly to safety following Laura

LAKE CHARLES, Louisiana (KTRK) -- A Houstonian traveled to Louisiana where he assisted the elderly in the wind storm aftermath.
Paul Middendorf was part of a local rescue group at Chateau Du Lac, a damaged assisted living facility, in Lake Charles.
"There's only a few fire escapes that are open," Middendorf said. "There's so much debris on the stairs. They can't get down."
He said about 40 residents stayed there during the storm.
They were awaiting for power to be restored.
