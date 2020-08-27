Only road out of Bolivar covered in rocks by Laura's waves

BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Texas (KTRK) -- As Hurricane Laura continues to head toward the Texas and Louisiana coast, many people are still trying to evacuate ahead of the storm.

On Wednesday afternoon, SkyDrone13 captured people trying to evacuate from High Island as waves crashed on the road.

EMBED More News Videos

Drone video shows Laura's storm surge on Bolivar.


Water was seen crashing onto Highway 87 where the peninsula meets the mainland. The water pushed so many rocks onto the highway that motorists had to get out of their vehicle and move the rocks, so they could drive down the road.

On Tuesday, Galveston County Judge Henry issued a mandatory evacuation of the Bolivar Peninsula, as well as announcing the suspension of ferry services from the area to Galveston Island. The suspension took effect late Tuesday night.

The only way out for people on the peninsula is take Hwy. 87 eastbound to High Island, then Hwy. 124 north to Interstate-10.

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bolivarevacuationhurricane laura
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Laura gains strength, could bring 'unsurvivable' storm surge
Cat. 4 storm Laura turns north with 150 mph winds
RNC night 3: Expect Pence, Conway and protest pushback | LIVE
People who didn't evacuate are risking lives, sheriff warns
Sabine Pass resident decides to ride out hurricane in office
Man electrocuted while preparing for Hurricane Laura
Galveston Co. residents running out of time to evacuate, judge said
Show More
Chambers Co. issues curfew to keep residents out of strong winds
NBA, MLB, MLS games postponed amid Jacob Blake shooting boycotts
Gov. Abbott adds 3 more TX counties to disaster declaration
TMC says it's ready to activate floodgates ahead of Laura
State sends C-130s to Port Arthur for 'last chance' evacuation
More TOP STORIES News