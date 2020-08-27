Only road out of Bolivar covered in rocks by Laura's waves

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6390584" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Drone video shows Laura's storm surge on Bolivar.

BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Texas (KTRK) -- As Hurricane Laura continues to head toward the Texas and Louisiana coast, many people are still trying to evacuate ahead of the storm.On Wednesday afternoon, SkyDrone13 captured people trying to evacuate from High Island as waves crashed on the road.Water was seen crashing onto Highway 87 where the peninsula meets the mainland. The water pushed so many rocks onto the highway that motorists had to get out of their vehicle and move the rocks, so they could drive down the road.On Tuesday, Galveston County Judge Henry issued a mandatory evacuation of the Bolivar Peninsula, as well as announcing the suspension of ferry services from the area to Galveston Island. The suspension took effect late Tuesday night.The only way out for people on the peninsula is take Hwy. 87 eastbound to High Island, then Hwy. 124 north to Interstate-10.