Houstonians preparing to help Louisiana during Hurricane Delta

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houstonians are already stepping up to help people in the path of Hurricane Delta in southwest Louisiana.
The non-profit CrowdSource Rescue plans to perform welfare checks on loved ones in Louisiana, if requested. They've launched an online form where anyone can reach out for help or volunteer to help.
"I think you can't do anything but help," said Matthew Marchetti with CrowdSource Rescue. "I think it sort of runs deeps in Texas' veins to go over there and help because we know they would be doing the same thing for us if the shoe was on the other foot."
Chris Fontaine, leader of Disaster Rescue Response Specialist, is in Louisiana with rescue boats. He said the people of Texas and Louisiana share a special bond.
"You think back to Harvey when they came to us," said Fontaine. "When one needs something, the other steps up to help in one way or another."
Steve Sharma with El Big Bad in downtown Houston is part of ChuckWagon Houston. The group helped deliver 3,000 meals after Hurricane Laura impacted the Gulf Coast. They're now planning to help again and launched a fundraising effort on Facebook. He said Hurricane Harvey showed the kindness of people in Louisiana.
"In a way, we're on the same block and in the same community," said Sharma. "We remembered after Hurricane Harvey that there are a lot of folks from Louisiana that grabbed their fishing boats and pickup trucks."
