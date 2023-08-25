Fire at Huntsville prison forces 320 inmates to evacuate Walls Unit, TDCJ says

The fire started just before 2:30 a.m. Friday. Officials said no injuries have been reported so far.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews are battling a fire at the Texas State Penitentiary in Huntsville. Video from the scene shows flames and smoke coming from the prison, known as the "Walls Unit."

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said the fire started just before 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Officials said approximately 320 inmates have been evacuated from part of the facility. No injuries have been reported so far.

There is a massive response from the Huntsville Fire Department to get the fire out at the prison, which is located in downtown Huntsville off 11th Street and Avenue I.

At one point, ABC13 crews watched as someone who appears to be a guard tried to go back into the burning prison, but turned around. The smoke appeared to be too much to handle.

At 6 a.m., crews were still working to get the fire all the way out. Video shows firefighters up on the ladder truck, pouring water on the building. Smoke was coming from the roof, but there were no visible flames showing.

"Units are out to the Walls Unit. At this time, there is going to be smoke coming from the west building. It was building from the A picket -- the 4-story cell block. They are evacuating now," officials reported on radio traffic when the flames were first sparked. "Ladder 91 - I have flames going through the roof."

Since then, things have gotten much more under control.

By 6:30 a.m., there was significantly less smoke coming from the building and the emergency response began to die down.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, TDCJ said.

ABC13 is waiting for more information from officials about where exactly the fire started and what that part of the building is used for.

According to the TDCJ website, the prison has a capacity of over 1,700 inmates, all male, and a total of 446 employees. Around 330 of the employees are with security.

The chamber used to execute Texas death row inmates is located in the Walls Unit.