Hunter Pence's Coral Sword in Houston appeals to all types of gamers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hunter Pence spent his four seasons in Major League Baseball with the Houston Astros.

He no longer plays with the 'Stros, but he and his wife Lexi maintain a home in the Bayou City.

Now, the Pences are drawing on the appeal of gaming - video and role-playing.

Coral Sword on Telephone Road near Fourcade is, as Hunter Pence describes, your friendly neighborhood game cafe.


"We're gonna be presenting to you a lot of board games and card games and comic books," Hunter Pence told Eyewitness News. "We also have a content studio in the back, so we're gonna be able to host gaming tournaments, whether it's Smash Brothers or Mario Kart or Street Fighter."

