HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hunter Pence spent his four seasons in Major League Baseball with the Houston Astros.
He no longer plays with the 'Stros, but he and his wife Lexi maintain a home in the Bayou City.
Now, the Pences are drawing on the appeal of gaming - video and role-playing.
Coral Sword on Telephone Road near Fourcade is, as Hunter Pence describes, your friendly neighborhood game cafe.
"We're gonna be presenting to you a lot of board games and card games and comic books," Hunter Pence told Eyewitness News. "We also have a content studio in the back, so we're gonna be able to host gaming tournaments, whether it's Smash Brothers or Mario Kart or Street Fighter."
The story was originally produced in 2018.
Hunter Pence's Coral Sword in Houston appeals to all types of gamers
ABC13 PLUS EAST END
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News