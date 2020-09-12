Hundreds show up to Pres. Trump boat parade on Lake Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hundreds of boaters showed up to Lake Houston on Saturday in support of a Trump boat parade.

More than 700 boats were on the waters for the event titled, "Lake Houston Boat Parade Big T 2020 Trump Support," where participants decorated boats in red, white and blue, according to one participant.

Video from the event, which started at 2 p.m., showed hundreds of cars lined up headed to the lake. Also, several boats were spotted decked out with American and Trump flags.

The boat parade on Lake Houston was the latest in a number of similar events around the country and here in Texas.

RELATED: 5 boats sink and 15 calls of distress reported during Trump Boat Parade

Lake Houston parade-goers reported seeing hundreds of people and cars along the 1960 bridge as they participated in Saturday's event.
