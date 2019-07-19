Hundreds gather to remember Houston socialite PJ Simien

It was a sea of white at Midtown Park in Houston Thursday night as hundreds gathered to remember PJ Simien, bringing hundreds of white balloons."That's just kind of the impact that he had, just good all-around person, lived life to the fullest," said friend Mariel Losso."He's one of the guys who's everywhere with everybody all the time and you'd never think, they always say the good ones go first," said friend Dustin Pace.The Houston socialite died Monday morning after the Jeep Wrangler he was driving crashed on I-10.Police say the SUV hit TxDOT sand barrels as it was heading east into downtown.The family says Thursday's large gathering is a testament to the love for life he shared with everyone he met."He had such an influence on so many different people, whether it's in the business world, professional, whether it was in the hip-hop, pop culture world, whether it was working with the homeless and just touching people's lives," said cousin Reginald Martin.Simien was a football standout at Kinkaid High School and graduated from Texas A&M.He had a large Instagram following that continues to grow as thousands reach out to show support for the man who loved to sing and dance.Besides the hundreds he inspired in Houston and beyond, he leaves behind his mother, father, and younger sister.