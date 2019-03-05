Humble man sentenced to 35 years in prison for murdering wife, dumping her body in Louisiana

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- An Humble man arrested and charged nearly three years ago in his wife's death has pleaded guilty to her murder.Jonathan Allee was charged with second-degree murder in April 2016 after a fisherman found the body of his wife, Elizabeth Ferrell, partially submerged in water on the north side of I-10 in Iberville Parish, Louisiana.The coroner says Ferrell was strangled. She also had blunt force trauma to the head.According to court documents, Allee's cell mate told his attorney that Allee confessed to killing his wife at their home in Humble and dumping her body in Louisiana.On Tuesday, Allee pleaded guilty to the murder. He was sentenced to 35 years in prison.