2 women killed in head-on crash at construction site in northeast Houston, police say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two women died at the scene of a car crash on Friday around 5 p.m. on SH 242.

Investigators say, a 36-year-old woman was driving eastbound in a Jaguar when she hit a concrete wall leaving her in the westbound lanes at a construction area between the San Jacinto River Bridge and Stonecrest Drive. The woman then, crashed head-on to a 29-year-old woman driving a Scion.

The 36-year-old was removed from her car and bystanders started CPR while waiting for First Responders who continued to perform CPR until she was pronounced dead about thirty minutes later, deputies say.

The 29-year-old was found dead on the scene when authorities arrived.

The location of the crash has been the scene of many accidents, including several fatal crashes over the years. The construction of a second bridge is nearing completion with the speed limit remaining at 45 MPH.
