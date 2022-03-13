human remains found

Man's skeletal remains found near Anahuac sent to University of North Texas to be investigated

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

ANAHUAC, Texas (KTRK) -- The skeletal remains of a man were found Thursday in a shallow grave near Anahuac, according to the Chambers County Sheriff's Office.

The video above is from a previous story.

Deputies recovered what they said appears to be the complete skeletal remains of an adult male that would have been at least 6 feet tall.

The human remains were found by a resident who called the sheriff's office about the discovery, according to authorities.

The remains were taken to the University of North Texas in Denton for the Center for Human Identification's Laboratory of Forensic Anthropology to look at.

Detectives with the sheriff's office criminal investigation division said they are working diligently to identify the remains and have reasons to believe they know the identity.

"I am very proud of our detectives, crime scene investigators, and crime scene technicians for their long hours and commitment to recovering the skeletal remains," said Sheriff Brian Hawthorne. "A special thanks to the K9 team with Texas Search and Rescue for their willingness to respond when we call."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
anahuacsafetyhuman remains foundman killed
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HUMAN REMAINS FOUND
No human remains found after tip, Galveston police says
Galveston police investigating after possible remains found
New exhibit honoring Sugar Land 95 opens at Fort Bend ISD
Missing woman's cold case solved after car pulled from Brazos River
TOP STORIES
Mom of 4 kids abandoned speaks to ABC13: 'I love my kids very much'
1 dead, 4 injured in wrong-way crash, deputies say
Texas Education Agency to examine teacher shortage under Gov. Abbott
Video shows suspect who attacked, stabbed 2 employees at NY MoMa
Gov. Abbott visits Houston on statewide 'Day of Prayer for Ukraine'
U.S. journalist killed by attack in Ukraine: Kyiv police
After a chilly start we're warming up for Spring Break
Show More
Former President Barack Obama tests positive for COVID-19
Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 35
Uber charging customers new fuel surcharge for rides, delivery
Gas station manager says thieves stole diesel from underground tanks
Why are US gas prices soaring when America barely uses Russian oil?
More TOP STORIES News