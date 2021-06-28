human remains found

Human remains found believed to be of missing veteran last seen February 2020, League City PD says

EMBED <>More Videos

Human remains found believed to be of missing veteran, police say

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities in League City are investigating after finding human remains they believe could be of a veteran who has been missing since February of 2020.

On Monday, League City police said they are conducting a death investigation in the 2100 block of Gun Range Road, where the human remains were found.

The remains were found at a construction site, 100 yards north of the roadway in heavy vegetation. Workers who were clearing land in the area found personal belongings, including a backpack, along with the remains.

While the body has not been identified, authorities believe the remains are that of 36-year-old Aaron Balaban, who was reported missing in League City on Feb. 10, 2020. Balaban was said to have walked away from his parents' home at around 10:30 p.m., and had not been seen or heard from since.

"He just walked out of the door and didn't say anything," David White with EquuSearch said in a 2020 interview. "He took his phone and his billfold."

Balaban is a U.S. Army veteran who served a year in Iraq. White said it was possible he suffered from PTSD.

Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to contact League City PD at 281-332-2566.

The video above is from a previous post on Aaron Balaban's disappearance.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
league cityhuman remains foundmissing manarmymissing person
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HUMAN REMAINS FOUND
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Brothers describe boy's beating death in their family home
Mother, boyfriend arrested in case of 8-year-old's decomposing body
Kids living in horror in apartment relied on neighbors for food
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
More TOP STORIES News