Shots fired in direction of HPD substation for second time in 2 weeks

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating after shots were fired for a second time in just over two weeks at an HPD substation.

Houston police chief Art Acevedo says someone fired shots at the substation on Mykawa, but no one was hit. Police say they detained the suspects believed to have been involved in the incident.

Acevedo shared the news on Twitter around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

"SouthEast @houstonpolice station came under gunfire a while ago. Thankfully no one was wounded. With help of our Air Unit we found & safely detain suspects believed to be involved. We have recovered an AK-47 style assault rifle. The investigation continues. MTF in the morning," he wrote.



The recent shooting comes after officers heard 50 to 60 shots nearby on Sunday, June 7.

The shooter from that incident was never found.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmentshots firedshooting
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What to know about applying for Harris Co. COVID-19 fund
Late afternoon and evening storms
Houston could become city worst affected by COVID-19 in US
SPONSORED: Running for a reason to benefit those who suffer from Cystic Fibrosis
Houston plans to test human waste for COVID-19 hot spots
COVID-19 cases by zip codes and county-by-county
Two contractors critically burned in Seabrook explosion
Show More
Residents call police after finding man shot on front porch
Texas Children's Hospital will now accept adult patients
Houston reports new record high in single-day COVID-19 cases
What you need to know about COVID-19 testing in Houston
ABC13 President sends warning after contracting COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News