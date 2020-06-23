Shots fired in direction of HPD substation for second time in 2 weeks

Houston police chief Art Acevedo says someone fired shots at the substation on Mykawa, but no one was hit. Police say they detained the suspects believed to have been involved in the incident.
Acevedo shared the news on Twitter around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.
"SouthEast @houstonpolice station came under gunfire a while ago. Thankfully no one was wounded. With help of our Air Unit we found & safely detain suspects believed to be involved. We have recovered an AK-47 style assault rifle. The investigation continues. MTF in the morning," he wrote.
The recent shooting comes after officers heard 50 to 60 shots nearby on Sunday, June 7.
The shooter from that incident was never found.