Motel manager recalls slain HPD sergeant's last moments

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A motel manager is describing what he saw moments after 47-year-old HPD sergeant Sean Rios was fatally shot.

Sideharth Gandhi, manager at the Taj Inn & Suites, talked to ABC13 Tuesday, the day after Rios, a 25-year veteran of the Houston Police Department, died.

Rios was killed in the 7900 block of the North Freeway after police say he engaged a suspect in a gun battle. After he was shot multiple times, Rios ran into the motel looking for help and collapsed. He was declared dead at the scene.

Gandhi said he was in the back office when he heard four shots, followed by a door opening and Rios yelling for help. Gandhi said Rios was covered in blood. The manager told ABC13 he didn't know at the time Rios was an officer since he was in plain clothes and that Rios never identified himself as such.

Gandhi recalled Rios repeatedly saying, "Call 911," before he collapsed

Surveillance video, according to Gandhi, shows Rios stumbling into the motel and asking for help, but it never captured the vehicles connected to the shooting.



"He was just bleeding everywhere, all over, and just not running right. He entered the office at the motel and he collapsed right in there," a witness said Monday.

WATCH: Witness describes scene of HPD officer shot
EMBED More News Videos

A witness at the scene of the HPD officer shot describes how he saw the officer run into a building asking for help after he was shot.



No arrests have been made but Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said they have leads on the suspects involved. Acevedo initially said police were searching for a four-door Mercedes Benz, but that was recovered Monday night and taken to an HPD impound lot to be processed. At last check, authorities were still searching for a black pickup.

One of the suspects is described as a heavily tattooed Hispanic male in his mid-20s.

"We are going to catch you," Acevedo said. "Do yourself a favor and turn yourself in."

Acevedo said if you know the suspect, the best thing is to advise them to turn themselves in.

Acevedo added that Rios was headed to the airport for his 2 p.m. shift when he was involved in the shootout. Rios leaves behind four children.

Rios' killing is one of several homicides to take place in Houston on Monday. It is also the second Houston police officer killed in three weeks, and the fourth Houston police officer killed in 12 months.

On Oct. 20, Houston Police Sgt. Harold Preston was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence situation. The 41-year veteran of the department, who was preparing to retire this year, was laid to rest on Oct. 30.


Anyone with information on the suspects' whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 or 911.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmentofficer involved shootingshootingofficer killedinvestigation
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What to know about Sgt. Sean Rios, the HPD officer killed
International observers see no fraud in US election
Gov. Abbott avoids acknowledging Biden as president-elect
Weak front moves in this evening
Underground tunnels may alleviate Clear Creek flooding
Fort Bend ISD announces changes to 2020-2021 calendar
Biden defends Obamacare as SCOTUS mulls its fate
Show More
Texas heads to SCOTUS to overturn Affordable Care Act
AMC Studio 30 has permanently closed after more than 20 years
Ulta to open beauty shops at Target stores in 2021
Chrissy Teigen shares how daughter Luna honors baby's ashes
Beyoncé and Peloton team up and gift TSU students memberships
More TOP STORIES News