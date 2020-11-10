Motel manager recalls slain HPD sergeant's last moments

FIRST LOOK: inside the Taj Inn & Suites, where Sgt. Sean Rios collapsed (right here in the lobby), begging for help after being shot. Manager tells me he heard 4 shots, heard Rios come in, and called 911. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/ih3Z878yUe — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) November 10, 2020

This makes 2 officers murdered in last 3 weeks and 5 total murders TODAY in the https://t.co/bZzXa2FAeI City of Houston. TODAY. @abc13houston https://t.co/bZzXa2FAeI — Ted Oberg (@TedABC13) November 9, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A motel manager is describing what he saw moments after 47-year-old HPD sergeant Sean Rios was fatally shot.Sideharth Gandhi, manager at the Taj Inn & Suites, talked to ABC13 Tuesday, the day after Rios, a 25-year veteran of the Houston Police Department, died.Rios was killed in the 7900 block of the North Freeway after police say he engaged a suspect in a gun battle. After he was shot multiple times, Rios ran into the motel looking for help and collapsed. He was declared dead at the scene.Gandhi said he was in the back office when he heard four shots, followed by a door opening and Rios yelling for help. Gandhi said Rios was covered in blood. The manager told ABC13 he didn't know at the time Rios was an officer since he was in plain clothes and that Rios never identified himself as such.Gandhi recalled Rios repeatedly saying, "Call 911," before he collapsedSurveillance video, according to Gandhi, shows Rios stumbling into the motel and asking for help, but it never captured the vehicles connected to the shooting."He was just bleeding everywhere, all over, and just not running right. He entered the office at the motel and he collapsed right in there," a witness said Monday.No arrests have been made but Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said they have leads on the suspects involved. Acevedo initially said police were searching for a four-door Mercedes Benz, but that was recovered Monday night and taken to an HPD impound lot to be processed. At last check, authorities were still searching for a black pickup.One of the suspects is described as a heavily tattooed Hispanic male in his mid-20s."We are going to catch you," Acevedo said. "Do yourself a favor and turn yourself in."Acevedo said if you know the suspect, the best thing is to advise them to turn themselves in.Acevedo added that Rios was headed to the airport for his 2 p.m. shift when he was involved in the shootout. Rios leaves behind four children.Rios' killing is one of several homicides to take place in Houston on Monday. It is also the second Houston police officer killed in three weeks, and the fourth Houston police officer killed in 12 months.On Oct. 20, Houston Police Sgt. Harold Preston was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence situation. The 41-year veteran of the department, who was preparing to retire this year, was laid to rest on Oct. 30.Anyone with information on the suspects' whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 or 911.