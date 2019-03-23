Crime & Safety

HPD sergeant in custody in connection with Pearland deadly shooting, sources say

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- An HPD sergeant is in custody after being considered a person of interest in the deadly shooting of a woman in Pearland, sources say.

Sources have identified the sergeant as Hilario Hernandez, who was taken into custody Saturday just a few miles south of Corpus Christi, in Kingsville.

Pearland police say they received a call around 12 p.m. Saturday, after a family member found the woman's body at a home in the 1900 block of Canyon Creek Court.

Investigators said the woman died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Houston police confirmed to ABC13 Eyewitness News that one of their sergeants was linked to the shooting, and he is cooperating with Pearland police.

The name of the victim has not been released, and we do not know the relationship between the two, if any.

