HPD sergeant called person of interest in Pearland deadly shooting

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- An HPD sergeant is considered a person of interest in the deadly shooting of a woman in Pearland.Pearland police say they received a call around 12 p.m. Saturday, after a family member found the woman's body at a home in the 1900 block of Canyon Creek Court.Investigators said the woman died from an apparent gunshot wound.Houston police confirmed to ABC13 Eyewitness News that one of their sergeants has been linked to the shooting, and he or she is cooperating with Pearland police.The names of the sergeant and victim have not been released, and we do not know the relationship between the two, if any.