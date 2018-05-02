HPD searching for teen girl who has been missing since February

Missing teen: Andrea Tall (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police are asking for the public's help in finding a teenager who has been missing since February.

Andrea Tall, 16, was last seen on Feb. 19 leaving the CPS Center on 6300 Chimney Rock in west Houston. Tall, who also goes by the alias Destiny Boss, was wearing a yellow shirt.

Tall is 5'9" and weighs 150 pounds with green eyes and blonde/strawberry hair.

If you have seen her or have any information about where she might be, you're asked to contact Houston Police Patrol at 713-884-3131.

You can also contact the Houston Police Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.
